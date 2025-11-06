Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    The partial shutdown of the US federal government could have hurt the Republican Party more than the Democrats, the Axios portal noted, citing a source familiar with the meeting between Republican Senators and the US leader, Report informs.

    US President Donald Trump stated during the closed part of the reception that if the government shutdown continues, the party will be killed, with its representatives considered slackers, adding that the shutdown must be ended as quickly as possible, ending the so-called filibuster, the practice of delaying the consideration and adoption of bills, which, according to the White House head, his political opponents adhere to.

    "If you don't terminate the filibuster, you'll be in bad shape," Trump was quoted as saying addressing Republican Senators.

    Bloomberg noted earlier that the US government shutdown is costing the American economy approximately $15 billion per week.

    Economists warn that if the shutdown continues until Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on November 27, permanent losses will amount to approximately $14 billion.

    KİV: Tramp şatdaunun respublikaçılara ciddi ziyan vurduğunu etiraf edib
    СМИ: Трамп признал сильный ущерб республиканцам от шатдауна

