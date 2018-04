Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Passenger train, which left Cremona for Milan, went off the rails in the north of Italy, Report informs citing the Italian media.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident at least two people were killed, many were injured.

Several ambulances arrived at the scene in the vicinity of the town of Pioltello.

Delays of the train were announced on the section of the railway linking Milan and Venice.