Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Tourist plane crash in Kenya kills 11 on board

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 16:04
    Tourist plane crash in Kenya kills 11 on board

    A plane crash near Kenya's coast has killed 10 Europeans and a local pilot, an airline company has said, Report informs via BBC.

    The aircraft was flying from the popular beach resort of Diani to an airstrip in the world-famous Maasai Mara game park when it went down at 05:30 local time (02:30 GMT), the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said.

    Mombasa Air Safari said the plane was carrying eight Hungarians, two Germans and a Kenyan pilot, all of whom had been killed in the crash.

    "Our primary focus right now is on providing all possible support to the families affected," it added in a statement.

    Local media have published images of the plane in flames, with debris scattered at the site of the crash.

    Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told the BBC that the plane crashed about 10km (six miles) from Kwale town after flying out of Diani.

    It was on its way to Kichwa Tembo, an airstrip in Maasai Mara.

    He said that investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing but suggested it could have been due to bad weather.

    Kenya plane crash
    Keniyada təyyarə qəzaya uğrayıb, 11 nəfər ölüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Video
    В Кении при крушении самолета погибли 11 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    16:57
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for 'Shams' and 'Ufug' Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district

    Domestic policy
    16:52
    Photo

    Another group of IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Sos village

    Domestic policy
    16:50
    Photo

    New lawyer assigned to Ruben Vardanyan

    Incident
    16:38

    Azerbaijani Parliament to issue statement on fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Milli Majlis
    16:37
    Photo

    Kyrgyz parliament speaker receives TURKPA secretary general

    Foreign policy
    16:26
    Photo

    UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    16:16

    Kazakhstan may benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in modeling natural disaster risks

    Finance
    16:13

    Soforoglu: Reforms in Northern Cyprus open up opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:05
    Photo
    Video

    Azerkhalcha weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed