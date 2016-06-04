 Top
    Tourist dies in collapse of the mini-hotel in Thailand

    The incident took place on Koh Chang island in Trat province

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of collapse of the two-storey hotel in Thailand is one tourist killed, another seven were under the rubble.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, this wa reported by the local police.

    The incident took place on Koh Chang island in Trat province. According to preliminary data, the cause of the collapse of the hotel, consisting of four rooms, became a heavy downpour.

    As explained in the police, among trapped under the rubble have a two year old child.

    On the site of emergency rescuers work. Nationality of victims is not reported.

