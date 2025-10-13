Torrential rains, flooding leave at least 64 dead, 65 missing in Mexico

Torrential rains that lashed Mexico last week have left at least 64 people dead and 65 missing, the government said Monday, after downpours triggered landslides, cut off power in some municipalities and caused rivers to burst their banks, Report informs via Reuters.

Mexican authorities have deployed thousands of personnel to help evacuate, clean up and monitor areas in Gulf Coast and central states most affected by the rains, which lasted through much of last week.

Laura Velazquez, national coordinator of civil protection, said Hidalgo and Veracruz were the states worst affected, with 29 deaths and 18 missing reported in Veracruz, and 21 deaths and 43 missing in Hidalgo.

Electricity was cut off for municipalities in five states of Mexico but has been largely restored, authorities said.