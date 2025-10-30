Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Tokayev's former adviser Yerzhan Babakumarov killed in Kazakhstan

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 10:03
    Tokayev's former adviser Yerzhan Babakumarov killed in Kazakhstan

    Former adviser to the President of Kazakhstan and ex-head of the Central Communications Service, Yerzhan Babakumarov, has been killed following an altercation in Almaty, Report informs, citing Kazinform.

    The incident occurred on the night of October 30. Preliminary information indicates that Babakumarov was spending the evening with acquaintances when a conflict broke out, escalating into a physical fight. As a result of the injuries sustained, he died at the scene. A suspect has been detained.

    Throughout his career, Babakumarov held senior positions in the Ministry of Information, the Almaty city administration, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Presidential Administration.

    He was also an academician of the Public Academy of Political Sciences and a member of the Kazakhstan Association of Political Sciences.

    In 2019, Babakumarov became an adviser to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, later serving as director of the Central Communications Service under the President.

    Yerzhan Babakumarov Kazakhstan former presidential adviser
    Astanada Tokayevin sabiq müşaviri öldürülüb
    В Астане убит бывший советник Токаева

    Latest News

    11:47

    State Security Service conducts anti-corruption operation in Azerbaijan's Balakan

    Incident
    11:36

    IMF: Initialing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty - major step toward co-op in region

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    Kazakhstan seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan's digital expertise

    ICT
    11:28

    KOBIA: Franchising is a new way of thinking for SMEs

    Business
    11:20
    Photo
    Video

    Summit on future professions held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Social security
    11:19

    Azerbaijani minister, Iranian ambassador discuss co-op in youth and sports

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Azerbaijan to introduce concessional loan model for franchising

    Business
    11:01

    Armenian PM: TRIPP to create new corridor between, Caspian Mediterranean seas

    Region
    10:49

    Trump says he will visit China in April

    Other countries
    All News Feed