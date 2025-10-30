Tokayev's former adviser Yerzhan Babakumarov killed in Kazakhstan

Former adviser to the President of Kazakhstan and ex-head of the Central Communications Service, Yerzhan Babakumarov, has been killed following an altercation in Almaty, Report informs, citing Kazinform.

The incident occurred on the night of October 30. Preliminary information indicates that Babakumarov was spending the evening with acquaintances when a conflict broke out, escalating into a physical fight. As a result of the injuries sustained, he died at the scene. A suspect has been detained.

Throughout his career, Babakumarov held senior positions in the Ministry of Information, the Almaty city administration, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Presidential Administration.

He was also an academician of the Public Academy of Political Sciences and a member of the Kazakhstan Association of Political Sciences.

In 2019, Babakumarov became an adviser to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, later serving as director of the Central Communications Service under the President.