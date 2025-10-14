Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Tokayev: 40 articles of constitution should be amended for parliamentary reform

    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 14:34
    Tokayev: 40 articles of constitution should be amended for parliamentary reform

    Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that around 40 articles of the country's constitution will need to be amended to implement upcoming parliamentary reforms, Report informs.

    According to the Kazakh press, Tokayev made the remarks during the first meeting of a working group focused on the reforms.

    "The changes will affect approximately 40 articles of the Basic Law. After that, at least 10 constitutional laws and more than 50 codes and laws will need to be aligned. This process, in essence, is equal to adopting a new constitution. It is clear that it is not possible to complete all this work at once. Careful preparation is required," the president stated.

    Tokayev emphasized that the reform will have a direct impact on the country's future and that transitioning to a unicameral parliament aligns with international trends.

    "It is important to continue the strategy of comprehensive modernization of our state in line with the concept of a 'strong president–influential parliament–accountable government.' This way, the presidential system of governance will remain relevant in our country," he added.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Constitution parliamentary reforms
    Tokayev: Parlament islahatı üçün konstitusiyanın 40 maddəsi dəyişdirilməlidir
    Токаев: Нужно изменить 40 статей конституции для парламентской реформы

