Tillerson: US to launch a political process for Syria's future in Geneva

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the Geneva format, the US will launch a political process to determine the future of Syria regarding the governance structure in this country.

Report informs citing KSL 5 TV, the US secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson added that the US strike “clearly indicates the president is willing to take decisive action”.

On the night of April 7, more than 50 cruise missiles were fired at Air Base in Homs province, Syria.

President Donald Trump says strike on Syria in the 'vital national security interest' of the United States.