Three US soldiers were killed at Kabul airport

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three American soldiers serving under contract, have been killed in an attack at Kabul airport. Report informs referring to the BBC, it is reported by US and Afghan military officials. According to preliminary data, they were shot by an Afghan soldier. Investigation has begun.

Earlier, Afghan authorities reported that 16 people were killed in militant attacks in eastern Laghman province.

12 people were killed in a suicide attack during the funeral of the four people who died in the previous explosion.