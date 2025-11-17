Three killed, 10 wounded in Russian missile strike on Kharkiv region, Ukraine says

A Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia killed three people and wounded 10, including three children, a regional military official in the Kharkiv region said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

The overnight attack hit the city center, injuring children born in 2007, 2010 and 2011, Vitali Karabanov, head of Balakliia's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. Nine of the wounded were hospitalized, he said.

There was no immediate response from Moscow to the attack.