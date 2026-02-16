Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 11:14
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the letter says:

    "On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter.

    Azerbaijan and Lithuania are united by friendly and cooperative relations. I believe that our joint efforts to further strengthen our bilateral relations, which have good traditions, and to expand our cooperation will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples.

    On this holiday, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of Lithuania."

