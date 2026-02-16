President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the letter says:

"On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter.

Azerbaijan and Lithuania are united by friendly and cooperative relations. I believe that our joint efforts to further strengthen our bilateral relations, which have good traditions, and to expand our cooperation will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples.

On this holiday, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the people of Lithuania."