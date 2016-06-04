 Top
    ​The US Embassy warns of possible terrorist attacks in South Africa

    Large shopping centers of South Africa may be targeted

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US authorities have received information that terrorist groups are planning attacks in South Africa, Report informs citing Reuters.

    The US Embassy in South Africa said that the United States authorities are afraid of terrorist attacks, including due to the fact that the Islamic State declared its readiness to carry out attacks during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

    It is reported that attacks the large shopping centers of South Africa may be targeted.

