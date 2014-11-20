​The UN Security Council urges to end foreign terrorist militants

Speaking to members of the Council, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon stressed that, despite all the efforts of the international community, the number of terrorists in the world was growing. According to him, today there are thousands of foreign fighters in Syria and Iraq.
The UN Security Council reiterated its concern in a statement about the excesses of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) An-Nusra Front (ANF) and other terrorist organizations linked to al-Qaeda.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
