Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Macron: France ready to participate only in defensive operation in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 10:18
    Macron: France ready to participate only in defensive operation in Strait of Hormuz

    France is ready to participate in an international operation to ensure the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, provided that it is exclusively defensive, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with ABC, Report informs.

    "We are ready to participate in an international operation with a clear and serious defensive concept," Macron said.

    He emphasized that France does not want to enter into confrontation with any country but is ready to play a more active role in protecting facilities and ensuring supply chains.

    According to Macron, Paris hopes that the United States and Iran will reach an agreement to restore normal supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and ease pressure on the markets for diesel and aviation fuel, oil, and gasoline.

    The French president also noted that Paris decided not to participate in the war with Iran because it considers such a step to be the wrong choice.

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