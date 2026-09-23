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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's Education Ministry signs MoU with OpenAI

    Education and science
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 10:48
    Azerbaijan's Education Ministry signs MoU with OpenAI

    The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and OpenAI have signed a three‑year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in education, the ministry told Report.

    The agreement was signed in New York by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and Leah Belsky, OpenAI's Vice President for Education.

    The partnership aims to improve teaching and learning opportunities for teachers and students through AI, make the education process more efficient and accessible, and establish safe and responsible approaches to AI use in schools.

    Plans include developing AI‑based teaching tools, training teachers and education staff to use new technologies effectively, and creating standards and methodological guidelines for safe and responsible AI use in schools.

    One of the main directions is enhancing the management of education in mathematics, natural sciences, and reading through OpenAI technologies. Teachers will receive AI‑based support in lesson preparation, developing teaching materials, and assessing students, helping reduce administrative workload and allowing more time for direct engagement with students.

    Additionally, training programs on AI will be offered for teachers, students, and education staff, including a "train‑the‑trainer" program to strengthen local expertise.

    The parties will also collaborate on methodological approaches, recommendations, and frameworks for safe, ethical, and responsible AI use in education.

    This is the second MoU between the ministry and OpenAI. The initial cooperation focused on developing an adaptive learning platform.

    Ministry of Science and Education OpenAI Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Emin Amrullayev Artificial intelligence
    Elm və Təhsil Nazirliyi "OpenAI" ilə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Минобразования Азербайджана и OpenAI подписали трехлетний меморандум

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