    The UN Secretary-General expressed concern on US strikes to Syria

    He emphasized importance of acting in accordance with the UN Charter

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented on strikes of US, UK and France on Syria. He said it was important to act in accordance with the UN Charter, Report informs according to his statement.

    "I have carefully followed the news about strikes of US, UK and France on Syria. When it comes to peace and security, it is necessary not to neglect the UN Charter and international law especially”, A. Guterres noted.

    The UN Secretary-General emphasized that the United Nations Security Council is responsible to preserve peace.

    Notably, earlier, US President Donald Tramp ordered to strike Syria in response of use from chemical weapons in the Duma. Great Britain and France joined the United States later.

