​The UN provides the global agenda for the period after 2015

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon presented a preliminary version of the report on sustainable development for the period from 2015 to 2030 to Member States, Report informs.

According to his report, in the next 15 years, UN member states must ensure implementation of 17 tasks in such areas as the eradication of poverty, hunger, health, gender equality, combating climate change, promotion of economic growth and providing workplaces, improving access to modern energy sources, expansion of services in the field of water and sanitation.

They will replace the Millennium Development goals, which was adopted in 2000 by world leaders. At that time, they set 8 specific targets for reducing poverty, maternal and child mortality, providing access to education, water and sanitation, controlling of communicable diseases and environmental protection.

Over the coming months the States are to agree on the final parameters of the agenda for the period after 2015.