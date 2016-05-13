​The UN: In May humanitarian aid delivered only to two of 18 besieged Syrian regions

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ In May, humanitarian aid has been delivered only to two of 18 besieged Syrian regions. Report informs, it was stated by Advisor to the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Jan Egeland.

Jan Egeland said that to date humanitarian agencies do not have access to Aleppo, where people are in dire need of aid.

According to him, the first appraisal of the UN humanitarian mission was sent to Darayya today. In the coming days, similar missions will be sent to other Syrian cities, including Duma and Harasta.