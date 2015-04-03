The negotiators agreed on Iranian nuclear program

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and "G5+1" group completed the final plenary session on the nuclear program.

Report informs, as stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, on the basis of past negotiations in Lausanne, they could find the solutions on key issues.

"The solution is found. We are ready to start work on the project of the document immediately", the Minister posted on his twitter page. Information that the negotiations have been made on the basis of agreements on nuclear program confirmed also on twitter by the German Foreign Ministry.

Reuters, citing a diplomatic source said, the Iranian authorities agreed with the fact that, most of the reserves of uranium to be removed from the country or depleted.

Another round of talks between the "G5+1" (Russia, USA, China, Britain, France and Germany) and Iran started in Lausanne on March 26, 2015. Tehran was offered to minimize the potential military nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions towards Iran.