​The EU and the US support the retention of sanctions against Russia

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The United States of America and the European Union support the retention of sanctions against Russia.
Report informs, this was stated by the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk during a meeting with the US President Barack Obama at the White House.
Earlier it was reported that Mr. Obama urged Europe to working together to improve the effectiveness of international efforts on implementing the peace negotiations in the east of Ukraine.
