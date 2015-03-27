Thailand refused to free 'Turkish-Chinese' Uighurs

Baku.27 March.REPORT.AZ/ The court in Thailand decided to keep custody 17 Uighurs with Turkish passports, Report informs citing foreign media.

Representatives of the Turkic minority from western China were arrested last year in southern Thailand. They are accused of illegally crossing the border.

Passports issued to them Turkey, but in China claim that they arrived in Thailand from Xinjiang, which means that they should be referred to the Chinese law enforcement agencies.

Experts believe that Bangkok is trying to improve relations with Beijing, so the option extradite Uighurs in China is more likely than their transfer to Turkey.