Thailand bomb blast kills 3 police, leaves one seriously wounded

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Three police officers were killed and one other seriously wounded in bomb attack in southern Thailand.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the attack happened in Purong district of Yala province on border with Malaysia this morning.

Explosive detonated under a car of the patrol police. According to the information, the blast blew off the vehicle few meters away. Three policemen died on the spot, while one other seriously wounded and hospitalized.

Police suspect that one of the separatist groups in the south of the country is behind the attack.