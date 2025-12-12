Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Other countries
    12 December, 2025
    11:25
    Thai King endorses decree to dissolve parliament for general election

    Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a Royal Decree to dissolve the House of Representatives, paving the way for a general election that must be held within 45 to 60 days, Report informs via Bernama.

    The Royal Gazette announced on its website early Friday that the King has issued a royal command, following a proposal by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who deemed it appropriate to dissolve the House to pave the way for a general election to choose new Members of Parliament.

    In his submission to the King, Anutin explained that the government, which assumed office in September 2025, has been operating as a minority administration made up of several political parties but without holding a majority in the House of Representatives.

    Anutin noted that the country has been facing multiple challenges, including economic uncertainties, social and political pressures, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and the recent security tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

    The government, he added, had taken swift measures to address urgent national issues, including constitutional amendment efforts, economic revitalization policies, and initiatives to support communities affected by natural disasters and external shocks.

    Anutin, in his submission, also said a stable administration with a clear mandate was necessary to ensure continuous and effective governance, and that the current situation risked undermining political stability and international confidence.

    "Therefore, the appropriate course of action is to dissolve the House of Representatives to return the decision-making power to the people as the ultimate sovereign," the decree stated. The Election Commission is expected to set a polling date no sooner than 45 days and no later than 60 days from the enforcement of the decree.

    On Thursday, Anutin posted on Facebook in Thai, declaring: "I am returning the power to the people."

    He had previously indicated in September that he planned to dissolve Parliament by the end of January, with a general election expected to be held in March or early April.

    All 500 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested in the general election.

    Tailand Kralı Nümayəndələr Palatasını buraxıb
    Король Таиланда распустил Палату представителей

