Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The attack in the town of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier was carried out by 35-year-old man named Yasin Sally.

Report informs citing the Tass, it was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of France Bernard Kaznёv, adding that now an additional validation of the data is being carried out.

Kaznёv urgently arrived in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, confirmed that the terrorist was known to the police.