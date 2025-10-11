Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza following the Israeli military's announcement of a ceasefire, which mediators hope will bring an end to the two-year conflict, Report informs via SkyNews.

Israel agreed to the ceasefire deal with Hamas on Friday morning, which the military confirmed took effect a few hours later.

Gaza's Hamas-run civil defence agency said around 200,000 people have now returned to northern Gaza since the ceasefire was announced.

As part of the agreement, Israeli troops pulled back to new agreed positions on Friday, while Hamas is expected to release the 20 surviving and 28 deceased Israeli hostages on Monday.

Once all the hostages are released, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after the October 7 attacks.