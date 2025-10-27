Telegraph: UK in favor of sharing nuclear weapons with Germany

Britain must look at sharing nuclear weapons with Germany to counter the "critical" threat posed by Russia, defence chiefs have said, Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

Senior leaders, including a former chief of defence staff and Nato secretary general, have urged the UK to open up talks with Berlin over a fresh defence pact.

Germany is already in "strategic discussions" with Paris over how the French could provide potential protection in the form of its own nuclear deterrent.

However, Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, has hinted he would be keen to discuss a similar arrangement with Sir Keir Starmer.

Sources insisted such talks between the UK and Germany had not yet taken place.

However, senior defence officials have voiced their support for such a pact, with Lord Robertson, a former Nato secretary general, saying: "I welcome it. It's right and proper and should have happened a long time ago."

The Labour peer, who served as defence secretary under Sir Tony Blair and was Nato's chief during the 2003 Iraq war, said there were mounting fears over the nuclear sabre-rattling by Russia.

"If Russia continues to deploy nuclear rhetoric, it's going to force some decisions to be made inside Europe as a whole," he warned.

There are also "growing concerns" about whether America could one day abandon European defence, which it has been an intrinsic part of since the end of the Second World War.