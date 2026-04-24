Oil tanker HELGA, sailing under the flag of Comoros, arrived ‌at one of the offshore oil loading terminals in Iraq's southern Basra port on Friday and was preparing to load 2 million ⁠barrels of crude, two port sources said, Report informs via Reuters.

The vessel is the second tanker to reach Basra's southern offshore terminals since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war, the sources added.

Earlier this month, the ‌Malta-flagged ⁠tanker Agios Fanourios I anchored off Iraq's southern oil terminals and loaded about 2 million barrels of Basra crude.

Shipping data showed ⁠the vessel had entered the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on a ⁠second attempt after being among several tankers that tried to transit ⁠the waterway during a US-Iran ceasefire.