    Taliban launched large-scale offensive in Afghanistan

    The attack began on Saturday in Yamgane - provincial district, which is located in a remote mountainous area

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of "Taliban" movement began a large-scale offensive in the province of Badakhshan in north-eastern Afghanistan. 

    The deputy of provincial police chief Sakhi Dad Haidari said.

    Report informs referring to Russian media, the attack began on Saturday in Yamgane - provincial district, which is located in a remote mountainous area. 

    There is a fight in Badakhshan, the administrative center of the province exposed to the threat. Division police asked for military air support. A spokesman for the Taliban confirmed that the "Taliban" began annual spring offensive.

