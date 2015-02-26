Taliban claimed responsibility for explosion in diplomatic quarter of Kabul

Baku. February 26. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban has claimed responsibility for the explosion in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the representatives of the movement.

The explosion occurred today near the Embassy, resulting in two dead and one wounded.According to media reports, Turkish soldier and an Afghan citizen were among the dead.

As stated by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, General Ayub Salang aim of the suicide bomber was a Turkish diplomatic car.

Taliban movement has stated that the purpose of the attack was a convoy of US forces, and not the embassy or citizens of any country.