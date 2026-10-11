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    Azerbaijan, Belarus swimming federations sign cooperation memorandum

    Individual sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 15:02
    Azerbaijan, Belarus swimming federations sign cooperation memorandum

    The swimming federations of Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

    According to Report, the document is aimed at developing swimming in both countries, expanding bilateral ties and strengthening the exchange of experience in the field.

    Under the memorandum, the sides will cooperate on the development and promotion of swimming, improving the professional skills of athletes, coaches and referees, and organizing joint training camps and competitions.

    The document also provides for the exchange of methodological materials and expertise, the promotion of swimming among children and young people, and efforts to broaden the sport's appeal to a wider audience.

    As part of the cooperation, the federations plan to implement initiatives aimed at drawing on each other's experience in relevant areas, improving athlete preparation and expanding opportunities to enhance the knowledge and skills of coaching and officiating staff.

    The memorandum is expected to contribute to strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus in swimming, developing cooperation between the national federations and expanding international sports cooperation.

    Azerbaijan, Belarus swimming federations sign cooperation memorandum
    Azerbaijan, Belarus swimming federations sign cooperation memorandum
    Azerbaijan, Belarus swimming federations sign cooperation memorandum
    Azerbaijan, Belarus swimming federations sign cooperation memorandum

    Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Belarus
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    Azərbaycan və Belarusun üzgüçülük federasiyaları arasında memorandum imzalanıb
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    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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