Taiwan signs 6 arms deals with US worth around $6.6 billion

Taiwan has recently signed six major arms procurement deals with the United States worth more than NT$208.77 billion (US$6.6 billion), including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, the island's government announced, Report informs via Focus Taiwan.

The agreements were signed earlier this month by Taiwan's defense mission in the US and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), according to information released by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on the Government e-Procurement System.

The six deals include NT$123.5 billion for HIMARS, NT$73.89 billion for M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, and NT$5.32 billion for the Army's missile stockpile replenishment.

The remaining three contracts comprise NT$5.13 billion for the Navy's anti-armor missiles, NT$910.45 million for joint Taiwan-US production of large-caliber ammunition, and NT$22.87 million for consulting services related to an integrated air defense system.

The deals were finalized after Taiwan's military said the US had agreed to allow delayed payments from Taipei for the purchase of 82 HIMARS and 60 M109A7 systems.