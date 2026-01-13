Syrian President to pay official visit to Germany on Jan. 19
Other countries
- 13 January, 2026
- 20:41
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will make an official visit to Germany on January 19, according to sources, Report informs via the BILD newspaper.
This will be the Syrian leader's first official visit to Germany since taking office at the end of 2024. The meeting will focus on financial aid for Syria's reconstruction and possible support from Berlin.
It was previously reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Berlin.
Latest News
21:28
Azerbaijan strengthens southern branch of Middle Corridor via new associationInfrastructure
21:14
Napoli coach Conte gets two-game ban and fine after red card vs. InterFootball
21:00
Venezuela's FM: Presidential duties fulfilled, state institutions remain activeForeign policy
20:50
Hamas to elect first leader since Sinwar killed by Israel, sources sayOther countries
20:41
Syrian President to pay official visit to Germany on Jan. 19Other countries
20:32
Bayramov: Azerbaijan hopes peace, stability to be established in VenezuelaForeign policy
20:26
US labels 3 Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organizationsOther countries
20:16
Trump urges Iranians to continue protestsOther countries
20:00