Syrian President to pay official visit to Germany on Jan. 19

    Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will make an official visit to Germany on January 19, according to sources, Report informs via the BILD newspaper.

    This will be the Syrian leader's first official visit to Germany since taking office at the end of 2024. The meeting will focus on financial aid for Syria's reconstruction and possible support from Berlin.

    It was previously reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Berlin.

    Suriya Prezidenti yanvarın 19-da Almaniyaya rəsmi səfər edəcək
    Президент Сирии совершит официальный визит в Германию 19 января

