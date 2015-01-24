 Top
    Syrian opposition agrees on political settlement of conflict

    Syrian conflict should be solved only in political way within the framework of the Geneva agreements

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian opposition groups reached an agreement on the conflict in the country, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    According to their general statement read out on Saturday in Cairo, it should have only a political solution based on the Geneva agreements.

    Syrian opposition groups held consultations in the capital of Egypt for two days. The most influential participants of the meeting are acting outside the country of National coalition of oppositional and revolutionary forces, as well as, the fraction of the Syrian internal opposition National Coordination Committee (NCC).

    "The purpose of the negotiation process is the transition to a democratic regime and civil sovereign state. The conflict in Syria should have only a political-national solution," was stated in one of the paragraphs of the statement.

