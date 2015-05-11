​Sweden's Supreme Court upholds Assange detention order

Baku. 11 may. REPORT.AZ/ Sweden's Supreme Court said on Monday it rejected an appeal by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to revoke a detention order over allegations of sexual assault.

Report informs citing Reuters, the court said in a statement that the prosecutors' decision to question Assange in London supported the ruling to uphold the detention order.

"We are of course disappointed, and critical of the Supreme Court's way of handling the case. This decision has been taken without letting us close our argument," Assange's lawyer Per Samuelson told Reuters.

Prosecutors first insisted Assange should come to Sweden for questioning, but in a U-turn in March agreed to conduct the interview in London.

One of the five Supreme Court judges dissented and argued for the arrest warrant to be lifted.