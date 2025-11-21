Support agreements for Palestine signed at donor group meeting

During the first meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels, the EU and several member states - including Germany, Luxembourg, Slovenia, and Spain - signed new contributions exceeding €82 million for the Palestinian administration, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica told a press briefing with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Report informs.

The total amount pledged this year is more than €88 million, including earlier contributions from Finland, Ireland Italy and Spain.

EU assistance to Palestine, including €1.6 billion under the multi-year support program, is provided through the PEGASE, the EU-administered mechanism that channels donor support to Palestinian institutions with strict financial oversight, and remains directly linked to the Palestinian Authority's reform obligations, EU representative Suica said.

She noted that PEGASE ensures transparency in the distribution of funds and helps guarantee that financial support reaches "the right hands."

The PDG gathered ministers and senior officials from around 60 key international and regional players. These included EU Member States, Arab countries, potential donors to the Gaza Peace Plan, as well as international and regional organisations and financial institutions. Together, participants discussed the Palestinian Authority's fiscal situation, as well as the state of play of the implementation of its Reform Agenda linked to the EU's Multiannual Comprehensive Programme of support worth up to €1.6 billion for Palestine. They also exchanged views on the economic recovery of the West Bank.