Suicide bomber kills 9, injures 25 at Baghdad mosque

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber killed at least nine people when he detonated an explosive vest after Friday prayers at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in southwestern Baghdad, police and hospital sources said, Report informs referrring to the Daily Mail.

A second suicide attacker at the mosque in al-Radwaniya district was shot and killed by security forces before he could set off his explosives, the police sources said.

A separate bomb went off on Friday in the district of Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad, killing two and wounding nine, security and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which wounded at least 25 others, but Islamic State militants battling government forces in the north and west have regularly targeted Shi'ite areas in the capital.