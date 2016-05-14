Suicide bomber attacks near Afghan police training center, 8 wounded

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber made a blast near the police training center, located near the town of Lashkargah - the provincial capital of Helmand in southern Afghanistan, Report informs referring to the BBC.

According to the governor of the province, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device around 9:00 local time.

According to the media, 8 students were injured. Official data on number of victims wasn't given yet.

"Taliban"movement has taken responsibility for the attack.