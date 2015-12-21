 Top
    Suicide attack on patrol kills 5 coalition soldiers

    A su​icide bomb attack on a joint U.S-Afghan patrol has killed five coalition soldiers near Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomb attack on a joint U.S.-Afghan patrol has killed five coalition soldiers near Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    A suicide bomber on a motorbike attacked a joint U.S.-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in Afghanistan on Monday, killing five soldiers and wounding six, Bagram District Governor Abdul Shukur Qudusi said.

    In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility and said 19 soldiers had been killed and a number wounded.

    NATO headquarters in Kabul confirmed there had been a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack near Bagram Air Base and said it was under investigation.

