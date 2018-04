Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Heilongjiang province in northern China.

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) states that quake happened in Linkou County of Mudanjiang city, in depth of 5,8 km. No information on destruction, casualties and injured is available.

Linkou County of 437 thousand population is located in the east of Heilongjiang province.