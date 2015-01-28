​Spanish MFA: Madrid supports Turkey's aspiration to join the EU

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Spain urged Turkey to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Report informs citing ITAR-TASS news agency, this was stated by the Spanish Foreign Minister José García-Margallo y Marfil during a meeting with the Minister for EU Affairs of Turkey Volkan Bozkir in Madrid.

The head of Spanish Foreign Ministry stressed the important role of Turkey in the conflict in the Middle East and praised the contribution of this country in welcoming thousands of refugees from Syria and Iraq.

Ministers also discussed the prospects for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, including the implementation of joint projects in Central Asia and other regions.

Mr. Garcia-Margallo said that the Spanish government support Turkey's aspiration to join the EU and assured that Spain would do their best to promote this initiative.