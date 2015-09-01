Spain declares day of mourning after fireworks explosion

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Five people have been killed and six injured following an explosion at the Pirotécnica Zaragozana fireworks factory in Zaragoza, the capital of the north-eastern Spanish region of Aragón, Report informs citing foreign media.

The regional government in Aragon confirmed to The Spain Report at 5:45 p.m. that five people had been killed, after one of the seriously injured casualties died in hospital. Six more casualties are being treated in local hospitals, two of them in intensive care.

The first local media reports indicated that "four people are missing and several have been taken to hospital", citing Civil Guard sources, and added that fire fighters had not yet been able to reach the area "because small explosions are still happening".

Aragón Radio reported the explosion had taken place at around 2:15 p.m..

A spokeswoman for the Miguel Servet hospital in Zaragoza told The Spain Report "several" casualties had been brought to the hospital, "but fewer than 10".

By 4 p.m., different Spanish media outlets were reporting between two and three people had been killed.