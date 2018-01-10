South Korean president ready to meet with Kim Jong-un

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean president Moon Jae-in said he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Report informs referring to the Renxap agency.

South Korean president told that during his annual press conference.

Moon Jae-in said he can meet with Kim Jong-un under certain conditions.

During his speech in Berlin last summer, Moon Jae-in said it is important to have a contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He said the meeting should be held in a high level if Kim Jong-un deescalates the tension.