    South Korean president ready to meet with Kim Jong-un

    Moon Jae-in said during his annual press conference

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean president Moon Jae-in said he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    South Korean president told that during his annual press conference.

    Moon Jae-in said he can meet with Kim Jong-un under certain conditions.

    During his speech in Berlin last summer, Moon Jae-in said it is important to have a contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He said the meeting should be held in a high level if Kim Jong-un deescalates the tension.

