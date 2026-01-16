South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 5 years in prison for obstruction

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    A South Korean court on Friday sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison for charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him following his failed bid to impose martial law, Report informs via Reuters.

    The Seoul Central District Court said it found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024, live broadcast of the ruling showed.

    He was also found guilty of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with legal process required for martial law.

    The ruling is the first related to the criminal charges Yoon faces over his botched martial law declaration.

    The ruling can be appealed.

    Cənubi Koreyanın sabiq prezidenti 5 il həbs cəzasına məhkum edilib
    Экс-президент Южной Кореи получил 5 лет за препятствование своему задержанию

