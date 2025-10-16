Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Soldier killed in vehicle rollover during army training in Australia

    An Australian soldier has died in a vehicle rollover during training in north Queensland, Report informs via ABC.

    Paramedics and a rescue helicopter responded to the incident at the army's Townsville Field Training Area west of Townsville after 6:00 pm on Wednesday.

    The Department of Defence confirmed a male soldier of the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade died at the scene of the incident.

    Two other male soldiers, one in their 30s and another in their 20s, also suffered injuries but have been discharged from Townsville University Hospital.

    The 3rd Brigade is the army's armoured infantry brigade, comprised of more than 4,000 personnel.

    Brigade Commander, Brigadier Ben McLennan, confirmed the soldier who died was a member of the 3rd Battalion.

    "On behalf of Defence, on behalf of the Australian Army, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the soldier's family, his loved ones and his mates," he said.

    Avstraliyada təlim zamanı bir hərbçi ölüb, daha iki nəfər xəsarət alıb
    В Австралии во время учений погиб военнослужащий

