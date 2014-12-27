​Six killed, 40 injured in airstrikes in Syrian capital

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Six people were killed and 40 others wounded in regime airstrikes on Friday, in Ayn Turma village in the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to a local activist.

“The regime’s air forces have bombed the village seized by the opposition,” Abo Mohamed, a local activist from the village, informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

Six people, including three children, were killed and 40 others were wounded, including a number of children as well.

“The airstrikes severely damaged buildings in the village; a building of six floors was completely destroyed,” Abo Mohamed added.

Rescue teams carried out searches for victims that might be stuck under the building’s ruins.

Many villages seized by the opposition were targeted by Assad regime airstrikes in the eastern Ghouta district of Damascus.

Street protests, ruthlessly repressed by the Assad regime, turned into a bloody civil war in Syria which has so far claimed more than 150,000 lives.

The unrest has led to a civil war fought by a fragmented opposition. It also paved the way for ISIL to gain a foothold in the region.