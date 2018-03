© Reuters/ Joshua Roberts

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ A busy shopping mall in upstate New York was evacuated after two people suffered minor injuries when a gun was fired at the floor.

Report informs citing the CBS, New York Police Chief Robert Hertman said it's unclear if the shooting was intentional.

Local and state police were assisted by the FBI in the investigation.

The two victims were treated at a nearby hospital and later released.