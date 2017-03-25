Shooting took place in St. Louis

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ A 15-year-old boy was killed and six other people, including an 8-year-old boy, were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening in north St. Louis, police said.

Report informs citing the KMOV Police Lt. John Green said several people were outside a building sitting or standing on a porch or on the lawn when the gunfire erupted.

Some witnesses said there were three suspects, but Green said that number hadn’t been confirmed. He also said some of the victims were not being cooperative.

The suspects managed to escape from the scene, their motives are being clarified.