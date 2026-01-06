Several countries' Chiefs of Staff discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Chiefs of Staff from a number of countries have discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and the mechanisms for their implementation, Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Armed Forces Fabien Mandon wrote on X, Report informs.

He stated that the meeting was attended by the Chiefs of Staff of the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the United States: "Security guarantees for Ukraine and the mechanisms for their implementation were the main topic of our videoconference discussions."

Mandon added that military cooperation with the United States, ongoing for several months, supports political efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace on the continent.