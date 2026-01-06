Several countries' Chiefs of Staff discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
Other countries
- 06 January, 2026
- 15:50
Chiefs of Staff from a number of countries have discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and the mechanisms for their implementation, Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Armed Forces Fabien Mandon wrote on X, Report informs.
He stated that the meeting was attended by the Chiefs of Staff of the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the United States: "Security guarantees for Ukraine and the mechanisms for their implementation were the main topic of our videoconference discussions."
Mandon added that military cooperation with the United States, ongoing for several months, supports political efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace on the continent.
Latest News
17:06
Azerbaijan ranks among TOP-5 countries for internet servicesICT
16:46
ASCO attracts loan of 35M manats at 7.25% per annumFinance
16:38
Storm Goretti to bring heavy snow to UK with fresh Met Office weather warnings issuedOther countries
16:35
ASCO workforce slightly declines to 7,757 employees in 2025Infrastructure
16:34
Roblox rolling out mandatory biometric verification for chatsInteresting
16:31
Over 140 children adopted in AzerbaijanSocial security
16:25
52 fake domains imitating state bodies blocked in Azerbaijan in 2025ICT
16:24
Azerbaijan-Italy intergovernmental commission to convene in BakuBusiness
16:04
Video