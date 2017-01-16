Seven people killed in heavy snowfall as coldest day this winter hits Japan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people were found dead Sunday as temperatures plunged to their lowest levels so far this winter in many regions of Japan, with heavy snowfall continuing to hit areas especially along the Sea of Japan coast. Report informs citing the TASS, most of people became victims of road accidents.

An 88-year-old man in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, was found dead in a greenhouse after the structure apparently collapsed under the weight of snow, while at least 300 people were injured in weather-related accidents. Several people fell from roofs and killed while clearing snow.

On Sunday, up to 2.46 meters of snow had fallen in the city of Aomori, 2.43 meters in the village of Okura in Yamagata Prefecture, and 1.71 meters in the town of Tsunan in Niigata Prefecture.