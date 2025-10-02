Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Seoul, Washington may reach deal on security issues before APEC summit: FM Cho

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 09:20
    Seoul, Washington may reach deal on security issues before APEC summit: FM Cho

    South Korea and the United States may reach a deal on key security issues, potentially including higher defense cost sharing and eased restrictions on spent nuclear fuel processing, ahead of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has said, Report informs via Yonhap.

    The minister made the remarks in an interview with Yonhap News Agency the previous day, as the Lee Jae Myung administration has been seeking to seal a deal with the Trump administration, linking tariff negotiations with security issues, including US demands for higher defense cost sharing.

    Lee held a summit with President Donald Trump in late August in Washington and delved into those issues, but no formal written agreement has been issued yet.

    "A broad agreement has already been reached on the security front ... It would be best to reach a package deal, but even if that fails, (Seoul) plans to seek to seal and announce agreements one by one through consultations with the US," Cho said.

    The minister's remarks suggest that Seoul and the US may first announce an agreement on security issues, rather than a broader package deal, as their tariff negotiations still drag on.

    "(The government) is trying to make a breakthrough by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit," he said.

    Lee and Trump are expected to hold another summit on the sidelines of the APEC gathering from October 31-November 1 in South Korea's Gyeonggju. The plan appears aimed at setting a favorable tone ahead of the leaders' talks and limiting any tariff-related snags from affecting their alliance.

    Cho suggested that the deal may include an increase in South Korea's defense cost sharing and easing of its rights to spent nuclear fuel reprocessing and uranium enrichment.

    "For us, it means strengthening our defense capabilities where needed and carrying out various works we have been wanting to pursue through consultations with the US," the minister noted.

    He did not disclose the exact rate of increase, saying, "It will differ depending on what it includes and how." The Trump administration has been calling for allies to raise their defense spending by 3.5 percent of their gross domestic product.

    Cho also confirmed a news report that Seoul and Washington have reached a broad deal allowing reprocessing and enrichment in South Korea, although he added that "uneasy" negotiations still linger.

    Seoul has been seeking a relaxation from the "123 Agreement," a bilateral nuclear energy pact with Washington that prohibits spent fuel reprocessing and uranium enrichment at 20 percent or above.

    The top diplomat said the possibility of Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the US president's APEC summit trip "cannot be ruled out." "If that happens, we will assist them fully. I hope it could open a path toward easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and building peace."

    United States South Korea APEC
    XİN başçısı: Cənubi Koreya və ABŞ arasında təhlükəsizlik sahəsində təxmini razılaşma əldə olunub
    Глава МИД: Сеул и Вашингтон договорились о соглашении по безопасности

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed